Left Menu

US sends additional troops to ensure safe evacuation of diplomatic presence from Kabul

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday informed that the President has sent additional forces to ensure an orderly and safe evacuation of the US diplomatic presence in Kabul.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 23:13 IST
US sends additional troops to ensure safe evacuation of diplomatic presence from Kabul
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday informed that the President has sent additional forces to ensure an orderly and safe evacuation of the US diplomatic presence in Kabul. The US has planned to relocate personnel from the embassy compound in Kabul to a location at the airport to ensure that they can operate safely and securely, Blinken said in an interview with ABC News.

"President sent in a number of forces to make sure that, as we continue to draw down our diplomatic presence, we do it in a safe and orderly fashion and at the same time maintain a core diplomatic presence in Kabul," he added. Meanwhile, Blinken also said that the US went to Afghanistan 20 years ago with one mission in mind, and that was to deal with the people who attacked us on 9/11.

"And that mission has been successful. We brought bin Laden to justice a decade ago; al-Qaida, the group that attacked us, has been vastly diminished. Its capacity to attack us again from Afghanistan has been - right now does not exist, and we're going to make sure that we keep in place in the region the capacity, the forces necessary to see any re-emergence of a terrorist threat and to be able to deal with it," he said. Blinken also informed that after 20 years of war, the US has spent over USD 1 trillion while 2,300 people have lost their lives.

Blinken's remarks came soon after Ghani left Afghanistan following the Taliban advance into the capital city, Sputnik reported. According to Tolo News, the Chairman of the Afghanistan Supreme National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah in a video message posted on Twitter, addressed Ghani as the "former President" of Afghanistan.

Abdullah also called on Afghans to remain calm and said, "hope this 'hard day and night' will pass soon and people will see peaceful days." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021