Left Menu

Sri Lanka imposes night curfew as COVID-19 spreads

Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday announced that a nationwide curfew would come into effect from Monday night until further notice as the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 350,000-mark.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 15-08-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 23:47 IST
Sri Lanka imposes night curfew as COVID-19 spreads
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Sri Lankan authorities on Sunday announced that a nationwide curfew would come into effect from Monday night until further notice as the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed the 350,000-mark. Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Center for the Prevention of COVID-19, General Shavendra Silva said the curfew would be imposed from 10:00 p.m. till 4:00 a.m. daily to prevent people from leaving their homes.

However essential services will be allowed on the roads to complete their work, Silva said. Sri Lanka is presently in the midst of a third wave of the pandemic with the overall patient count reaching over 354,000.

The total death toll from the virus reached 6,096. Health officials have urged people to remain indoors as much as possible as doctors said the Delta variant was spreading in many districts, leading to hospitals being filled with infected patients.

Sri Lanka's Health Ministry has made it mandatory to wear face masks and maintain social distance. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Boeing to return Starliner to the factory, launch delayed

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new COVID-19 cases, near-record high and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 years old; Musk says Starship orbital stack to be ready for flight in few weeks and more

Science News Roundup: Cave lion cub found in Siberian permafrost is 28,000 y...

 Global
4
Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

Philippines detects first case of COVID-19 Lambda variant

 Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021