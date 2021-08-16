Left Menu

Russia's ambassador to Afghanistan to meet Taliban in Kabul on Tuesday

The Russian ambassador in Afghanistan will hold a meeting with a senior coordinator of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) on Tuesday to discuss embassy security, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 16-08-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 14:04 IST
Russian Special envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], August 16 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian ambassador in Afghanistan will hold a meeting with a senior coordinator of the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) on Tuesday to discuss embassy security, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday. "Our ambassador is in contact with a representative of the Taliban leadership. As he told me just 10 minutes ago, he will meet tomorrow with a coordinator of the Taliban leadership to discuss safety, including safety of our mission," Kabulov said on air of Echo of Moscow radio station.

There are currently around 100 people in the Russian embassy in Kabul, some of them will be evacuated, the diplomat added. He also said that Russia has no reason to believe that Afghanistan will turn into a new reincarnation of the Islamic State (ISIS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) under the rule of the Taliban.

"No, I don't have such concerns, as I saw how the Taliban -- unlike the Americans and NATO, including the fleeing Afghan government [which] did not fight ISIS, but in some cases even pandered ISIS -- fought them. They fought mercilessly. Representatives of the Taliban's top leadership have repeatedly told me that they have only one thing to tell the ISIS -- they will not take prisoners," Kabulov said on air of the Echo of Moscow radio station. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

