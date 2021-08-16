Left Menu

France to begin airlifting nationals from Kabul by Monday evening: Defence Minister Parly

France's Defence Minister Florence Parly informed that the country will begin airlifting French nationals from Kabul to a base in the United Arab Emirates by Monday evening.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-08-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 16:14 IST
French Defence Minister Florence Parly [File pic]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

France's Defence Minister Florence Parly informed that the country will begin airlifting French nationals from Kabul to a base in the United Arab Emirates by Monday evening. Parly also informed that two military planes will be used for the evacuation and they will be reinforced by French soldiers who are stationed in the UAE, CNN reported.

"There are several dozen French citizens to be evacuated from Afghanistan, diplomatic personnel as well as nationals from NGOs," Parly told French news agencies. "We are doing everything to facilitate a return to France for all those who are willing and able to get themselves to Kabul airport," she added.

A day earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also informed that the President has sent additional forces to ensure an orderly and safe evacuation of the US diplomatic presence in Kabul. In another development, at least three people lost their lives on Monday following gunfire at the passenger terminal of Kabul's international airport.

The incident happened after thousands of Afghans gathered at the airport to seek an evacuation flight amid the Taliban's takeover of the country, The Wall Street Journal reported. Meanwhile, over 60 countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Canada on Sunday (local time) urged "all parties" to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country, and said that roads, airports and border crossing must remain open.

The Afghanistan government has collapsed with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported. (ANI)

