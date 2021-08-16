Left Menu

Sindhis, Balochs protest Human Rights violations in Pakistan, terms August 14 'Black Day'

As Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day on August 14, people from Sindh and Baloch communities held an anti-Pakistan protest in London to condemn the Human Rights violations by Pakistan.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-08-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2021 17:43 IST
As Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day on August 14, people from Sindh and Baloch communities held an anti-Pakistan protest in London to condemn the Human Rights violations by Pakistan. Protestors on Saturday carried placards that read "14 August is Black Day for Baloch and Sindhis" and "Stop genocide of Baloch people" and shouted slogans against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, anti-Pakistan protests across the globe were also organised and the demonstrators raised their voices against Islamabad's role in the Afghanistan debacle and blamed the country for helping the Taliban. Multiple protests were held in the US, Australia, Canada, the UK, and Austria on Sunday against the Taliban's seizure of key regions and brutal offensive in Afghanistan.

Around 300 persons also gathered at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Saturday protesting against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan. (ANI)

