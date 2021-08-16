Pakistani soldiers clash with hundreds of Afghans at Chaman

Pakistani soldiers clashed with hundreds of stranded Afghans who were fleeing for safety amid a Taliban offensive at the Durand-Crossing in the Chaman area. According to reports, the altercation took place after an old man who was waiting for the reopening of the gate to enter into Afghanistan, passed away due to a heart attack, reported Afghanistan Times.

People began throwing stones at Pakistani forces after the man's death. According to reports, the stranded Afghans were not receiving a positive reply from the Pakistani officials, reported Afghanistan Times.

With the Taliban overrunning the Spin-Boldak port and Pakistan government's decision to block the port, many Afghans were left stranded at the Durand crossing for several days and have been struggling with a shortage of food and living materials. On August 6, the Taliban had announced the closure of the border as Islamabad had ended the visa-free travel for Afghan people. The terror group last month captured the Chaman crossing through its aggressive offensive against the Afghan government forces.

The gate was reopened on Saturday morning, reported Afghanistan Times. This decision to reopen was taken following a meeting between Pakistani and Taliban officials, Dawn newspaper reported.

The Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing is Afghanistan's second busiest entry point and main commercial artery to Pakistan. Before the seizure of the border by the Taliban, nearly 900 trucks used to pass through the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing daily. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)