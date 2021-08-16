India, Qatar conducts joint naval exercise 'Zair-Al-Bahr'

The second edition of exercise Zair-Al-Bahr between the Indian Navy and Qatar Emiri Naval Force (QENF) was conducted from August 9-14 in the Persian Gulf. The present edition of the exercise included a three-day harbour phase followed by a two-day sea phase. The sea phase comprised of tactical maritime exercises involving Surface Action, Anti-Piracy exercises, Air Defence, Maritime surveillance, Boarding operations, and SAR exercises, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

"In the sea phase of the exercise, Indian Navy Stealth Frigate Indian Navy Ship Trikand, QENF Missile Boats of Barzan and Damsah class, Fast-Attack Crafts of MRTP 34 class and Rafale Fighter Aircraft participated," the statement added. Indian Navy remains committed to ensure peace, stability and security in the region and is ever-ready to cooperate and collaborate with partner Navies on issues of Maritime safety and security.

The 2nd edition of exercise Zair-Al-Bahr will contribute towards the Indian Navy's efforts to consolidate Interoperability and forge strong bonds of friendship with the Qatari Navy. The bilateral maritime exercise between two navies would further strengthen the maritime exchanges between the two countries and enhance maritime security in the region. (ANI)

