PM Modi thanks President Rajoelina for I-Day greetings, says Madagascar an important bilateral partner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina for his Independence Day greetings. He said India sees Madagascar not only as an important bilateral partner but also a vital pole in its collaborative maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)

"I thank President Andry Rajoelina for his greetings. India sees Madagascar not only as an important bilateral partner, but also a vital pole in its collaborative maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. A day earlier, Rajoelina wished India on its 75th Independence Day and also said that Madagascar and India will continue to work together to strengthen their historical links.

According to Indian Embassy press release, celebrations of 75th Independence Day in Antananarivo, Madagascar were marked by unfurling of national flag by Ambassador Abhay Kumar. The event was attended by the Indian community in Madagascar. The Ambassador also hosted a special event on the occasion of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the theme: "Soul of Gujarat in Madagascar" on August 15.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs represented the Government of Madagacsar. The event was also attended by the Ambassadors and the Head of International Organisations in Madagascar. Kumar said India has always stood with Madagascar in its hour of need, be it distribution of humanitarian relief assistance to the flood-affected population in the North of Madagascar or sending food assistance to support the people of South Madagascar facing severe drought. (ANI)

