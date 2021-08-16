Russia urges Afghan parties to refrain from hostilities, says Kabul was 'quickly abandoned by country's leader'

Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Vasily Nebenzya on Monday urged all Afghan parties to refrain from hostilities and to foster a settlement peacefully. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing and consultation on Afghanistan, Nebenzya said the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan over recent months, has led to a sharp worsening humanitarian situation and referred to reports about flows of refugees across the country's border.

The special session was held after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the Presidential Palace. India holds the presidency of the UNSC this month. Nebenzya referred to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and said Kabul "was quickly abandoned by the country's leader"

He said the international community must help Afghanistan and must pull their efforts. "As regards our future official steps official steps regarding the Taliban, we will interact with them, irrespective of the evolving situation, and their specific actions accord," he said.

"We urge all Afghan parties to refrain from hostilities and to foster a settlement peacefully. We still want to see a swift peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, and the subsequent stabilization of the country and its post-conflict recovery. We're convinced, an end to the years-long, bloody war, and having a national reconciliation would benefit all the people of Afghanistan, its regional neighbours, and the world as a whole, " he added. Nebenzya said Russia is continuing to closely monitor the situation in the country.

"Currently we believe that there is no point in panicking. The main point is that a widespread bloodbath among civilians has been avoided." He said Russia was concerned by the ongoing presence of terrorist threats in Afghanistan and said it could spill across Afghanistan's borders and threaten the security of neighbouring countries in Central Asia.

The envoy said terrorism is inextricably linked to the drugs problem. "The deteriorating situation in Afghanistan over recent months has led to a sharp worsening humanitarian situation of concern are the numerous reports about the number of IDPs, and the flows of refugees across the country's border. It creates an additional burden for neighbouring states, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Pakistan," he said.

The envoy also talked about the efforts of troika - "Russia, China and Pakistan expanded tracker" "We believe that an important role could be played by Iran as well here," he added.

The Russian envoy said that as soon as the withdrawal of foreign forces was announced, there were worrying reports about an uptick in violence and the number of victims. He said major Afghan cities fell, without much resistance and noted that the last discussion in the council on Afghanistan was held about 10 days back.

"However, the situation in the country over that time has changed beyond recognition. Today, all of our eyes are on Kabul, which yesterday was quickly abandoned by the country's leader, ordinary Afghans, and also a part of the diplomatic corps," he said, referring to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country. The Russian envoy took a veiled dig at the United States.

"It is clear that such a sharp turn about took everyone by surprise, those who very recently made a public pronouncement about the degree of military preparedness of the Afghan law enforcement structures, who are prepared and trained over the past 20 years," he said. Meanwhile, French Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Nicolas de Riviere said that France stands shoulder to shoulder with the Afghan people.

"We would call for an immediate ceasefire and respect for international laws. Women's rights must be respected. Perpetrators of abuse must be brought to justice. France stands shoulder to shoulder with Afghan people," Riviere said. (ANI)

