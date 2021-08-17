Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted 83 kilometre southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at 6.08 am on Tuesday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-08-2021, 06:08:38 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.30, Depth: 230 Km, Location: 83km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)