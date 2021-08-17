Left Menu

Situation in Afghanistan 'better' under Taliban than Ghani, says Russia

Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov on Monday said the situation in the Afghan capital of Kabul was better in the first day of control by the Taliban than it was under President Ashraf Ghani, local media reported.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 17-08-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 11:23 IST
"I judge by the first day of their control of Kabul. The impressions are good. Now the situation in Kabul is better than it was under Ashraf Ghani. That is, it is better under the Taliban terrorists than under Ghani," the Ambassador to Afghanistan said in a live broadcast of the Ekho Moskvy radio station on Monday.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country. Hundreds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

