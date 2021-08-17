Left Menu

'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chant Indian officials evacuated from Kabul after landing in Gujarat

Indians evacuated from Kabul in Afghanistan chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" after landing at Jamnagar in Gujarat on Tuesday.

ANI | Jamnagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-08-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 13:44 IST
'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chant Indian officials evacuated from Kabul after landing in Gujarat
Evacuated Indians after landing in Gujarat . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indians evacuated from Kabul in Afghanistan chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" after landing at Jamnagar in Gujarat on Tuesday. According to sources, an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft brought 120 Indian officials from Afghanistan's capital, after the Taliban took control of the presidential palace on Sunday.

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs informed that the Indian Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately, in view of prevailing circumstances in the war-torn country. Afghanistan government collapsed on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul and seizing the presidential palace in Afghanistan's capital, as per a media report. Panic gripped the Afghan capital as people fear about a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings.

Thousands of Afghans flooded the tarmac on Monday morning, at one point swarming around a departing US military plane as it taxied down the runway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021