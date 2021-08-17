Taliban announces 'general amnesty' for Afghan govt officials, urges return to work

The Taliban on Tuesday announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law. The comments by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission, represent the first comments on governance in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country on Sunday, reported France24.

"You should restart your routine life with full confidence," Samangani said in announcing the amnesty. Women were also allowed to join the government in accordance with Sharia law, he said, "They should be in the government structure according to Shariah law."

Afghanistan's leading TV station, Tolo News, on Tuesday broadcast a news programme with a female anchor interviewing a member of the Taliban's media team. "The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join," he added.

Samangani remained vague on other details, however, implying people already knew the rules of Islamic law the Taliban expected them to follow, reported France24. Taliban have been vague in pronouncements on how they would rule Afghanistan, apart from saying it would be in accordance with Islamic "principles".

Older generations remember the ultraconservative Islamic regime that saw regular stoning, amputations and public executions during Taliban rule before the US-led invasion that followed the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Under the Taliban, which ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, women were largely confined to their homes. The insurgents have sought to project greater moderation in recent years, but many Afghans remain skeptical, reported France24. (ANI)

