Left Menu

Kerala govt urges MEA to evacuate 41 Malayalees stranded in Afghanistan

The Kerala government has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urging for the safe evacuation to India of 41 Malayalees stranded in Afghanistan.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:09 IST
Kerala govt urges MEA to evacuate 41 Malayalees stranded in Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has written to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urging for the safe evacuation to India of 41 Malayalees stranded in Afghanistan. In a letter to MEA, the state government's Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) stated that they have received several panic calls from stranded Malayalees, including women and children.

"Some of the messages received here stated that the Taliban are verifying the identity of the stranded Indians and are taking away their passports and other important documents," the letter read. "Considering the huge threat that is hanging on the lives of the Malayalees, you may kindly make necessary arrangements to safely evacuate the 41 stranded Malayalees as early as possible," it added.

Violence surged in Afghanistan after US and NATO troops began to withdraw in May. On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of the country by entering Kabul and causing the civilian government to collapse. The Taliban took control of the presidential palace, and have been discussing the formation of their government in Afghanistan.

Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021