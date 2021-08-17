Left Menu

PM Modi in constant touch with officials over evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in constant touch with the officials over the situation concerning the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan and was taking stock of the situation till late at night on Monday, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 21:41 IST
PM Modi in constant touch with officials over evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been in constant touch with the officials over the situation concerning the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan and was taking stock of the situation till late at night on Monday, sources said. He was updated when the flight took off to Afghanistan and brought Indian 120 people, including the Indian ambassador and embassy staff to Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat.

The sources said that the Prime Minister instructed that adequate arrangements be made to ensure food for all those who came to Jamnagar. They said India parked its C-17 aircraft, which was on Tuesday used for evacuating Indians from Afghanistan, at Ayni Air Base in Tajikistan as there was a huge rush at Kabul airport

The Indian aircraft were on standby at Ayni Air Base and C-17 aircraft flew to Kabul when cleared by the US which is controlling Kabul Airport. The sources said India is also exploring options to hire charter planes to evacuate more Indians from Afghanistan.

They said that the Indian Embassy in Kabul is not closed and local staff is providing consular services. More than 1,650 people have applied for their return to India, the sources said.

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. India has been issuing periodic travel and security advisories for all Indian nationals in Afghanistan, given the deteriorating security situation in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021