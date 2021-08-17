Left Menu

Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan situation with his French counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Jaishankar also thanked his French counterpart for evacuating 21 Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris.

"Discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan with Foreign Minister @JY_LeDrian. We will continue to coordinate in the UN Security Council. Thank him for evacuating 21 Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris," Jaishankar tweeted. This comes after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday called for an immediate cessation of all hostilities in Afghanistan and the establishment of a new government that is united, inclusive and representative.

UNSC members also called for urgent talks to resolve the current crisis of authority in the country and to arrive at a peaceful settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned process of national reconciliation. In a press statement, UNSC President TS Tirumurti said that the members of the Security Council called for an immediate end to the violence in Afghanistan, the restoration of security, civil and constitutional order.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. The terrorist group is now everywhere in the capital, walking the streets of Kabul with ease (and with American weapons in hand). (ANI)

