United Airlines re-routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace

United Airlines on Tuesday said that they have begun re-routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace due to the dynamic nature of the situation there.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 23:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
United Airlines on Tuesday said that they have begun re-routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace due to the dynamic nature of the situation there. "Due to the dynamic nature of the situation we have begun routing affected flights around Afghanistan airspace," United Airlines said in a statement.

"We will continue to work closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) to evaluate the situation and determine how we continue service to markets impacted. The routings for our India flights are the only ones impacted," United Airlines said. The US FAA in July imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for US airlines and other US operators. (ANI)

