Bilawal lashes out at Pak PM over Afghan issue

Pakistan could not afford any more U-turns at Afghanistan's situation, hence the government should come up with a clear-cut policy on Afghanistan with political backing and consensus in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said. During a press conference on Tuesday, the PPP leader took a jibe at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the current situation in Afghanistan, The News International reported.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan had come up with a stance on every vital national issue, but later on he took a U-turn on that, creating confusion in the country. Pakistan could not afford any more U-turns at this critical juncture," the local media outlet quoting Zardari reported. Zardari further said that the government should not compromise on the issue of terrorism in the country and the National Action Plan (NAP) should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Advertisement

He said the fall of Kabul and Afghanistan had coincided with terrorism incidents in Dasu, Quetta and Karachi. If the government did not continue to implement NAP, then there was a danger that such incidents would increase. Pakistan has been globally accused of sheltering the Taliban in the country.

Taliban took over the country on Sunday. Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban had announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law. The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)