Left Menu

Bodies of those killed in copter crash in Russia's Far East recovered

The bodies of all people killed in the Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory have been raised from the bottom of the Kuril Lake, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said on Telegram.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 18-08-2021 09:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 09:37 IST
Bodies of those killed in copter crash in Russia's Far East recovered
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], August 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The bodies of all people killed in the Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory have been raised from the bottom of the Kuril Lake, Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said on Telegram. "Today, thanks to the coordinated work of the Defense and Emergencies ministries, and the Kronotsky Nature Reserve, the bodies of all those killed in a helicopter crash in the Kuril Lake were raised," Solodov said.

The Mi-8 helicopter with tourists on board fell into the Kuril Lake in the south of Kamchatka on August 12. Onboard were three crew members and 13 passengers, including one child. Eight people survived, two of them are in intensive care, four were not injured. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021