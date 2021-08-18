UN Human Rights Council to discuss Afghanistan issue on August 24

The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Afghanistan on August 24, to address the "serious human rights concerns" following the Taliban takeover of the war-torn country. The session has been convened at the request of Afghanistan, Pakistan and coordinator of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to address "serious human rights concerns" over the situation in Afghanistan, a statement said.

The request has been supported by 89 nations so far. Most of the delegation will address the session via a video link, it added. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday when President Ashraf Ghani fled and the insurgents walked into Kabul with no opposition.

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban had announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law. The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)