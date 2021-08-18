Left Menu

Australia evacuates 26 people from Afghanistan

Australia has evacuated its first 26 people out of the Afghan capital of Kabul, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 18-08-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 11:38 IST
Australia evacuates 26 people from Afghanistan
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melbourne [Australia], August 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Australia has evacuated its 26 people out of the Afghan capital of Kabul, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference, the Australian prime minister noted that the country's first rescue flight from Kabul had already landed at a military base in the United Arab Emirates.

"There were 26 people who were on board that flight. That included Australian citizens, Afghan nationals with visas and one foreign official who was working in an international national agency," Morrison said. The prime minister added that Australia was cooperating with international organisations and other countries in order to maximize the use of all the flights from all countries that either arrive or depart from Kabul.

Australian broadcaster ABC previously reported that Canberra plans to evacuate about 600 people from Kabul, including 100 Australians and the same number of their relatives, as well as 300 to 400 Afghans. On Sunday, as the US forces move close to finishing their withdrawal, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. This development has left many people trying to leave the country out of fear of reprisals from the radical movement. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021