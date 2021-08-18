Left Menu

PM Suga urges Japan's largest business lobby to promote 'telework' amid hikes in COVID cases

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday urged Japan Business Federation to switch to telework or 'work from home' to reduce the number of commuters in the city amid an increase in the number of Coronavirus in the country.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 14:14 IST
PM Suga urges Japan's largest business lobby to promote 'telework' amid hikes in COVID cases
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday urged Japan Business Federation to switch to telework or 'work from home' to reduce the number of commuters in the city amid an increase in the number of Coronavirus in the country. Japan Business Federation also known as Keidanren is the largest business lobby in the country, Kyodo News reported.

PM Suga met Masakazu Tokura, Chairman of the Federation at its office in Tokyo. Suga said "Telework is an effective counter measure. It may be difficult for some businesses to implement, but I ask for cooperation." Tokura responded that he will notify Keidanren members of the request with a view to slashing the number of commuters by 70 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government had imposed an emergency in three more prefectures in a bid to halt a recent flare-up in COVID-19 cases, Sputnik reported. Earlier, Suga also informed that providing life-saving medical care is Japan's top priority as the country's medical system is under strain amid an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Japan's tally of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday was 19,955 while capital city of Tokyo reported 4,377 cases and eight deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021