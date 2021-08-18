Left Menu

EASA recommends commercial operators to suspend flights in Kabul airspace

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommends commercial operators not to conduct flights in the airspace of Kabul and Afghanistan in general until further notice.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 14:40 IST
EASA recommends commercial operators to suspend flights in Kabul airspace
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Brussels [Belgium] August 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recommends commercial operators not to conduct flights in the airspace of Kabul and Afghanistan in general until further notice. "EASA is advising commercial operators not to conduct any flights in FIR Kabul airspace [Kabul Flight Information Region] until further notice," the agency said in a statement, provided to Sputnik.

The recommendation follows an extraordinary meeting of the Integrated EU Aviation Security Risk Assessment Group and is based on all the available information on regional security, the EASA added. The recommendation will be revisited at the next regular meeting of the group, scheduled for September 20, the EASA noted. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021