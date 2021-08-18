Left Menu

Philippines logs 11,085 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 1,776,495

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 11,085 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,776,495.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 18-08-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 15:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], August 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 11,085 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,776,495. The death toll climbed to 30,623 after 161 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

"The relatively low number of cases today is due to lower laboratory output on Monday," DOH said in a statement, adding that nine laboratories failed to submit data. Metro Manila, home to over 13 million people, tops the regions with the most active and new COVID-19 cases, followed by adjacent areas.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested over 16.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

