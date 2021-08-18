Left Menu

Taliban open fire on people rallying in support of national flag in Nangarhar: Report

Members of the Taliban opened fire on people rallying in support of the Afghan national flag in the eastern Nangarhar province, a local source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

18-08-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Members of the Taliban opened fire on people rallying in support of the Afghan national flag in the eastern Nangarhar province, a local source told Sputnik on Wednesday. Some people were killed and others were injured, the source continued.

Meanwhile, Afghan news agency Pajhwok reported that Taliban militants had beaten journalists working for it and the Ariana News broadcaster who were covering the rally. The violence provoked an outrage from the local media. On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. After taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban promised that the media would be able to work in the Central Asian country without interference. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

