Left Menu

TikTok not to lift ban on content promoting Taliban

California [US] August 18 (ANI)

ANI | California | Updated: 18-08-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 17:02 IST
TikTok not to lift ban on content promoting Taliban
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

California [US] August 18 (ANI): Video-sharing app TikTok has informed that it will not lift the ban on content promoting the Taliban after it took control of Afghanistan. TikTok also said it had designated the Taliban as a terrorist organization and would continue removing the content promoting it, Sputnik reported.

The Taliban has also been banned from Facebook for several years, with all accounts maintained on behalf of the Taliban removed. Facebook has also initiated action against posts and accounts affiliated to the Taliban, as the social media giant identifies the outfit as a terrorist organisation under US law, the social media giant's spokesperson told ANI.

Citing global uproar and fear of human rights violations, Facebook also stressed that it will take action as per its own rule and regulation of user engagement, the spokesperson added. Recently, Twitter also decided to continue to enforce their rules on content concerning the war-torn country and review posts that glorify violence and violate their regulations, a Twitter spokesperson informed.

The Taliban swept into Kabul and seized power on Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani left the country, bringing an end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021