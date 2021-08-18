Left Menu

ANI | New York | Updated: 18-08-2021 17:04 IST
Jaishankar to chair high-level UNSC meeting today
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Under India's August presidency, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to chair high-level meetings at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on August 18 and 19. The first event slated for Wednesday will be an Open Debate on 'Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping' while the second event on August 19, will be a high-level briefing on 'Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts'.

This meeting comes as the Taliban on Sunday took control of Kabul and installed themselves in the presidential palace in Kabul. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release said that both these topics are priorities for India during its UNSC innings.

Jaishankar reached New York on Monday to preside over two high-level meetings of the UNSC on UN peacekeeping and terrorism. "Today in the UNSC. EAM @DrSJaishankar will chair UNSC meetings: Adoption of Resolution on "Protecting the Protectors" on @UNPeacekeeping; Open Debate on Technology and Peacekeeping," India at UN tweeted. On Tuesday, Jaishankar met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and held discussions on Afghanistan. "Good to meet UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan, following upon the Security Council meeting yesterday," Jaishankar tweeted.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the terrorists entered the city on Sunday. Panic gripped the Afghan capital as people fear about a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings. (ANI)

