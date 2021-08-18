Evacuation of Dutch citizens from Kabul fails due to limited US-allotted time: Amsterdam

Amsterdam [Netherlands], August 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Netherlands has been unable to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan as the US military has not given its plane enough time in Kabul's airport for people to board, acting Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Wednesday. The second Dutch evacuation military plane arrived in the Afghan capital on Tuesday but departed with only 40 people on board, none of whom were Dutch or Afghan citizens.

"Unfortunately, our plane departed [without Dutch citizens]. We had only half an hour to bring people to the tarmac ... Many people and their families were waiting there and also near the airport gates. I think this is horrible," Kaag told Dutch public broadcaster NOS. The Dutch top diplomat urged the United States to provide more landing time for people to board evacuation flights.

On Sunday, the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) finished their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed civilian government. Most countries started evacuating their citizens and diplomatic staff from the Central Asian country following the events. (ANI/Sputnik)

