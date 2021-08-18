President Kovind holds virtual ceremony with new envoys to India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday congratulated the envoys of the Holy See, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Austria, and the Republic of Korea for their appointment in India and accepted credentials from them. During the virtual ceremony, the President conveyed his good wishes to them for a successful tenure in India. He noted that India enjoyed close ties with all the four countries and shared a common vision of peace and prosperity, the office of President of India said in a statement.

"President Kovind said that India's engagement at the United Nations and other multilateral fora has resulted in mutually beneficial partnership. India remains committed to a just and equitable global order, keeping in mind the interests of the developing countries and under-represented," the statement added. Envoys also conveyed good wishes to President Kovind on behalf of their leadership and reiterated the commitment of their leaders to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.

Those who presented their credentials in the virtual meeting are Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Ahmed Sule, Katharina Wieser, Chang Jae-bok, the statement added. (ANI)

