EU, US 'deeply worried about Afghan women and girls'

US, European Union and several other countries, in a joint statement, expressed deep concern over the situation regarding women's and girls' rights in Afghanistan and urged the authorities to guarantee their protection. "We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement. We call on those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan to guarantee their protection," the US State Department said on Wednesday.

Aside from the US and EU, the statement was supported by Albania, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, European Union, Honduras, Guatemala, North Macedonia, New Zealand, Norway, Paraguay, Senegal, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The signatories promised to closely monitor the future Afghan government actions to ensure the rights and freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

"We will monitor closely how any future government ensures rights and freedoms that have become an integral part of the life of women and girls in Afghanistan during the last 20 years," the statement said. Giving a slew of assurances on the issue of women's rights, the Taliban on Tuesday had said they are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam.

In the first presser in Kabul after the takeover of Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, "Taliban are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women." Older generations remember the ultraconservative Islamic regime that saw regular stoning, amputations and public executions during Taliban rule before the US-led invasion that followed the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. Under the Taliban, which ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, women were largely confined to their homes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)