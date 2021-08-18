Taliban releases TTP's Maulvi Faqir Mohammad, other terrorists from Afghan prisons

Several terrorists who belong to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist group have been released from the prisons in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over control over the country. One of the most recognised names is Maulana Faqir Mohammad who is the former Deputy Chief of the TTP, SAMAA News reported.

Earlier, Faqir had admitted his close ties to Al Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri. Meanwhile, many key Taliban commanders released by the Taliban include Waqas Mehsud, Hamza Mehsud, Zarqawi Mehsud, Zaitullah Mehsud, Qari Hameedullah Mehsud, Hameed Mehsud, and Mazhar Mehsud.

The Taliban have so far released at least 2,300 key TTP commanders and leaders from the prisons of Waziristan, Sargodha, Swat and Bajaur, SAMAA News reported citing a Journalist. In another recent development, member of the Taliban's political office, Anas Haqqani held a meeting with former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul on Wednesday, Tolo News reported.

The Taliban had ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001 and in those five years, they imposed Sharia Islamic law in the country, introducing punishments in line with their strict interpretation of the law - publically executing convicted murderers and adulterers and carrying out amputations of those found guilty of theft. Men were required to grow beards and women had to wear the all-covering hijab. (ANI)

