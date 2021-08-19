Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 rocks Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 122 kilometer North-Northeast of Kabul in Afghanistan on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 12:56 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 rocks Afghanistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred at 122 kilometer North-Northeast of Kabul in Afghanistan on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, tremors can be felt at around 11.20 am today with latitude and longitude, 35.53 and 69.84.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 19-08-2021, 11:22:49 IST, Lat: 35.53 & Long: 69.84, Depth: 92 Km , Location: 122km NNE of Kabul, Afghanistan," tweeted National Centre for Seismology. No casualty has been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

Battlegrounds Mobile India now available on iOS

 India
3
IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT applications

IIT Jodhpur researchers make blockchain protocol more efficient for IoT appl...

 India
4
Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, study finds

Delta variant unable to evade antibodies elicited by Covid vaccination, stud...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021