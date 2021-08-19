Taliban to free political detainees in Afghan prisons

The leader of the Taliban Hibatullah Akhundzada, has ordered the release of political detainees from all prisons in Afghanistan, a spokesman for the outfit said on Thursday. "The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Emirate ... Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered the release of political prisoners from all jails. The provincial governors will unconditionally release all political prisoners of low and high ranks from the country's prisons and will hand them over to their families tomorrow," Sputnik reported quoting Qari Yousuf Ahmadi.

On Sunday, hundreds of prisoners fled from Afghanistan's Charikar prison amid the Taliban's drastic gains in the country. Brigadier General Abdul Rauf Uruzgani and the provincial police chief informed that the prisoners escaped due to negligence on the part of the prison director. About 600 inmates, including many Taliban members, were held in the prison, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Advertisement

The terror group took control over Afghanistan on Sunday after entering the presidential palace in Kabul. Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban had announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law.

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Doha and are in touch with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to make government in Afghanistan. The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)