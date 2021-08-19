Left Menu

Raab exchanges views with Australian counterpart about Afghan crises

United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday exchanged views with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne about the situation in Afghanistan.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-08-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 17:20 IST
UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday exchanged views with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne about the situation in Afghanistan. He informed that Australia and the UK are united in evacuating people from the war-torn country and both the countries will evacuate nationals and Afghans who have worked for them.

"Spoke to Marise Payne this morning about the situation in Afghanistan. The UK & Australia are united in evacuating our nationals & Afghans who have worked for us, & working together for a coordinated international response to tackle security threats & the humanitarian crisis," Raab said in a tweet. A day earlier, Raab also exchanged views with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

Soon after the Taliban claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country and hundreds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. Over 60 countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Canada have urged "all parties" to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country and said that roads, airports and border crossing must remain open. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

