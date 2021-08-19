Left Menu

Cricketer Rashid Khan prays for 'peaceful, developed' Afghanistan on Independence Day

Amid turmoil and chaos after the Taliban takeover, Rashid Khan, the Afghan cricketer on Thursday wished his countrymen on the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence Day.

Cricketer Rashid Khan prays for 'peaceful, developed' Afghanistan on Independence Day
Amid turmoil and chaos after the Taliban takeover, Rashid Khan, the Afghan cricketer on Thursday wished his countrymen on the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence Day. "Today let us take some time to value our nation and never forget the sacrifices. We hope and pray for the peaceful, developed and United nation INSHALLAH. Happy Independence Day," tweeted Afghanistan's T-20I captain Khan.

This comes after three Afghans were shot dead on Wednesday in Jalalabad during a protest rally held against the removal of the Afghan flag by the Taliban. Several provinces across Afghanistan witnessed protests with Afghans taking to the streets holding Afghanistan's national flag, which is no longer in use since the Taliban took Kabul city.

Residents in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Kunar and Khost on Wednesday publically rallied under the Afghan national flag, TOLOnews said. Earlier, Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan has appealed to "world leaders" to not leave the people of Afghanistan in "chaos", amid intensifying violence by the Taliban in the war-torn country.

Afghanistan celebrates its Independence Day on August 19 commemorating the Anglo-Afghan Treaty of 1919.

