Putin, Macron exchange views on internal Ukrainian crisis: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, exchanged views on the internal Ukrainian crisis and expressed concern about the continuing tension, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia] August 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, exchanged views on the internal Ukrainian crisis and expressed concern about the continuing tension, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"An exchange of views was held on resolving the internal Ukrainian crisis. Concern was expressed over the continuing tension in southeastern Ukraine. Vladimir Putin drew attention to the destructive actions of Kiev, which has recently been deliberately aggravating the situation on the contact line, as well as replicating provocative legislative initiatives, which directly contradict the Minsk agreements," the statement says.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to coordinating the efforts of Russia and France in the Normandy format. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

