Uzbekistan supports tenets of intra-Afghan forces to form inclusive government

The Uzbekistan government on Thursday said the country supports the tenets of the intra-Afghan forces about their readiness to form an inclusive government. The country expressed hope that the transfer of power in Afghanistan would be carried out peacefully on the basis of a general consensus, taking into account the generally accepted norms of international law, the Uzbekistan Ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

"We look forward to achieving a comprehensive peace in the framework of the inter-Afghan talks in Doha," the statement said. Uzbekistan firmly declares its commitment to maintaining traditionally friendly and good-neighbourly relations with Afghanistan and the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of the neighbouring country, the statement added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the diplomatic missions of Uzbekistan in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif are working as usual. Uzbekistan maintains close contacts with representatives of the Taliban Movement on issues of ensuring border protection.

"We also firmly declare that any attempts to violate the state border will be strictly suppressed in accordance with the legislation of Uzbekistan," the statement further said. Earlier, Chinese media Xinhua also reported that Uzbekistan has maintained close contact with representatives of the Taliban movement in Afghanistan on border security issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)