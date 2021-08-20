Left Menu

'Taliban can't ignore our progress, struggles over past 20 years' , says worried Afghan women

Worried over their future under the Taliban regime, women in Afghanistan protested against the terrorist group expressing concerns over how they would be represented in any future government in the war-torn country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-08-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 13:13 IST
'Taliban can't ignore our progress, struggles over past 20 years' , says worried Afghan women
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Worried over their future under the Taliban regime, women in Afghanistan protested against the terrorist group expressing concerns over how they would be represented in any future government in the war-torn country. A number of women who have been working in government and non-government agencies demonstrated and demanded that their rights should be protected in any future government, according to TOLO News.

This development comes after the Taliban said that it has begun discussing the formation of a new government. "The people, the government, and any official who is to form a state in the future cannot ignore the women of Afghanistan. We will not relinquish our right to education, the right to work, and our right to political and social participation," TOLO News quoting Fariha Esar, a human rights activist reported.

"Afghan women fought and achieved these rights and these values," said Rahima Radmanesh, another activist. According to TOLO News, the protesters said the Taliban cannot ignore the progress of women and their struggles over the past 20 years.

"We have worked hard for twenty years and will not go back," said human rights activist Shukria Mashaal. "We do not want an imposed government. It must be based on the will of the Afghan citizens," said another activist.

Taliban in their first press conference after taking control of Afghanistan said that the rights of women will be "respected with the framework of Islamic law." Despite it, several women journalists in Afghanistan have said that they are being barred from working by the group. The Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid assured that the group is committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. "Taliban are committed to providing women with their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women."

Taliban had also announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women corresponding with Sharia law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021