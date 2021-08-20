US, India to work more closely to advance mutual prosperity, says envoy Atul Keshap
US Charge d'Affaires to India, Atul Keshap on Friday met Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and discussed ways to increase bilateral trade between the two countries to advance mutual prosperity.
"I had a very useful exchange of views with Commerce Minister @PiyushGoyal about how #USIndia trade can and should attain the $500b vision set by @Potus. Across our spirited 2+ hour discussion we agreed our democracies should work more closely to advance our mutual prosperity," Kashyap tweeted.
Career diplomat Keshap was appointed new Charge d'Affaires at US Mission in India in July this year. (ANI)
