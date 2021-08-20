Left Menu

US, India to work more closely to advance mutual prosperity, says envoy Atul Keshap

US Charge d'Affaires to India, Atul Keshap on Friday met Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and discussed ways to increase bilateral trade between the two countries to advance mutual prosperity.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:32 IST
US, India to work more closely to advance mutual prosperity, says envoy Atul Keshap
Charge d'Affaires at US Mission in India, Atul Keshap (Photo Credit - Twitter/Atul Keshap). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Charge d'Affaires to India, Atul Keshap on Friday met Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and discussed ways to increase bilateral trade between the two countries to advance mutual prosperity.

"I had a very useful exchange of views with Commerce Minister @PiyushGoyal about how #USIndia trade can and should attain the $500b vision set by @Potus. Across our spirited 2+ hour discussion we agreed our democracies should work more closely to advance our mutual prosperity," Kashyap tweeted.

Career diplomat Keshap was appointed new Charge d'Affaires at US Mission in India in July this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021