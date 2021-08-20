Left Menu

Chinese legislature approves amendments on third child policy: Reports

The Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday voted to approve amendments to the Population and Family Planning Law allowing couples to have a third child, the Xinhua news agency reported.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 20-08-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 14:52 IST
Chinese legislature approves amendments on third child policy: Reports
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing [China], August 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The Chinese National People's Congress (NPC) on Friday voted to approve amendments to the Population and Family Planning Law allowing couples to have a third child, the Xinhua news agency reported. The draft amendment was submitted on Tuesday to the session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee for review. The law provides that each Chinese couple will be allowed to have three children. It also proposes a slew of supportive measures for parents in terms of taxation, insurance, education, housing and employment.

In July, the Chinese State Council announced that it had decided to lift all restrictions on the birth of a third child, including fines for the policy violation. The changes are expected to result in a "stable long-term population development" and more balanced population structure by 2035. The 2020 Chinese population census estimated the median age at 38.8 years. The country has registered a growing share of people aged over 60 years against a decreasing birthrate.

The gender balance of the Chinese population was seriously affected by the "one-child" policy, introduced in 1979 in order to prevent overpopulation and famine. Under this policy, urban families had a right to have only one child, while rural families could have two children, but only if the first one was a girl. The government canceled the policy in 2015, permitting all families to have two children, but the share of Chinese men still outnumbers women 105 to 100. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021