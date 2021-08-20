Russia confirms 20,992 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], August 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia registered 20,992 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,058 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,705,523, the federal response center said on Friday. "Over the past day, 20,992 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,588 cases (7.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.31%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,925 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,691 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,029 new cases. The response center reported 785 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 791 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 174,485.

Advertisement

In the same 24 hours, 20,351 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,983,405. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)