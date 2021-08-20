Left Menu

Japan grants official refugee status to Myanmar national footballer

Immigration Service Agency of Japan on Friday gave a certificate of refugee status to Myanmar national football goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung, stating that he could face persecution if he returns to his country.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-08-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 17:28 IST
Japan grants official refugee status to Myanmar national footballer
Myanmar football player Pyae Lyan Aung (Photo Credit- Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Immigration Service Agency of Japan on Friday gave a certificate of refugee status to Myanmar national football goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung, stating that he could face persecution if he returns to his country. The development came a few months after Aung protested against the military coup in his country and then refused to return home. Aung has been given the status of a long-term resident by the authorities that would allow him to stay in Japan for the next five years, Kyodo News reported.

"I am grateful to Japanese people, the Japanese government, and everyone who has supported me so far. I am relieved," he told media persons after receiving the status. Earlier, during a World Cup qualifying match between Myanmar and Japan in the city of Chiba near Tokyo on May 28, Pyae Lyan Aung raised a three-finger salute in protest against the military coup in Myanmar, an action he said may have grave consequences to his life if he returns home, reported Sputnik.

The goalkeeper requested to stay in Japan at Kansai airport on June 16, when his team was scheduled to depart. In July, the Japanese government approved Pyae Lyan Aung's six-month visa.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government in Myanmar and declared a year-long state of emergency, which was later extended until August 2023. The coup triggered massive demonstrations across the nation that have been met with a violent crackdown, resulting in 962 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021