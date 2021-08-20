Left Menu

Japan not considering to recognise Taliban as Afghanistan's legitimate govt: Senior official

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Friday said that the country is not considering to recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government in Afghanistan.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-08-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 17:57 IST
Japan not considering to recognise Taliban as Afghanistan's legitimate govt: Senior official
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Friday said that the country is not considering to recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government in Afghanistan. Katsunobu Kato, during a press briefing, said that Japan will make the necessary decision based on national interests and in cooperation with other countries involved, including the US, Sputnik reported.

"The situation now is too uncertain, so that any forecasts would be untimely," he said during a press briefing. Earlier, Japan has evacuated staff and nationals from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took control over the national capital.

Meanwhile, over 60 countries including the US, United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and Canada on Sunday (local time) urged "all parties" to safeguard the departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the war-torn country, and said that roads, airports and border crossing must remain open. Afghanistan government collapsed earlier on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital, the New York Times reported.

Earlier, the Taliban have assumed control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace. As the Taliban claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated diplomatic personnel from the country, and crowds of people flocked to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021