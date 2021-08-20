Left Menu

Five killed, 30 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Punjab

At least five people lost their lives while 30 were reported injured in a bomb blast that happened on Thursday near a procession of Shia Muslims in Pakistan's eastern Bahawalnagar district, Xinhua reported.

ANI | Punjab | Updated: 20-08-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 20:28 IST
Five killed, 30 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Punjab
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least five people lost their lives while 30 were reported injured in a bomb blast that happened on Thursday near a procession of Shia Muslims in Pakistan's eastern Bahawalnagar district, Xinhua reported.

The blast occurred near the Jail road area of the district while many women and children are also among the people injured.

Rescue teams, police and security forces had reached the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

Magnets could offer better control of prosthetic limbs: Study

 United States
2
New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

New study finds plastics are a tad rubbery, paving way for better products

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 shots; Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to require nursing home employees to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

OnlyFans to ban content showing 'sexually explicit conduct'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021