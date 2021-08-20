Five killed, 30 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Punjab
At least five people lost their lives while 30 were reported injured in a bomb blast that happened on Thursday near a procession of Shia Muslims in Pakistan's eastern Bahawalnagar district, Xinhua reported.
The blast occurred near the Jail road area of the district while many women and children are also among the people injured.
Rescue teams, police and security forces had reached the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital. (ANI)
