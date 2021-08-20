Left Menu

Pak possess special responsibility towards Afghanistan because of their close relations with Taliban: NATO chief

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:04 IST
North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday expressed that Pakistan has a special responsibility towards Afghanistan as Islamabad possesses close relations with the Taliban, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. NATO also urged that any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan's international obligations; safeguard the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women, children, and minorities; uphold the rule of law; allow unhindered humanitarian access.

"Pakistan has close relations with the Taliban and now has a special responsibility towards Afghanistan," Jens Stoltenberg said during a NATO press briefing. Stoltenberg's remarks came after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings. (ANI)

