Several former govt officials missing after Taliban's takeover, say families of missing persons

After the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan, a number of former government officials have disappeared in the country including a provincial Governor and police personnel, Tolo News reported citing the families of missing officials.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-08-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 23:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

After the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan, a number of former government officials have disappeared in the country including a provincial Governor and police personnel, Tolo News reported citing the families of missing officials. Former Governor and Police Chief of Laghman province had surrendered to the Taliban five days ago but they are still said to be in Taliban's custody while former Police Chief of Ghazni's PD1 is among the people who went missing after the Taliban's takeover.

"Release my father, because you have announced a general amnesty," said Mohammad Hashem Ghalji, son of Ghalji. People of Afghanistan are urging the Taliban to deliver promises made by them, Tolo News reported

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesman has informed that the group has forgiven people who had worked in the military or civilian sector with the previous government. But people in Afghanistan are in rush to leave the nation as the country's government collapsed on Sunday soon after Ashraf Ghani left Kabul. The Taliban entered the presidential palace and announced its victory over the regime.

Efforts are being made to maintain stability in Afghanistan. However, people are rushing to the airport to flee the nation as they are afraid of the terror group's brutal atrocities in the nation. Countries from all across the world have been evacuating their citizens fastly as Afghanistan's future is hanging in balance. The US State Department on Thursday said that it has airlifted more than 7,000 evacuees since Saturday.

The Taliban leaders are discussing future government plans in Afghanistan and are in touch with intra-Afghan parties. (ANI)

