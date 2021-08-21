Left Menu

Two children killed, Chinese national injured in blast targeting convoy in Pakistan's Punjab

ANI | Punjab | Updated: 21-08-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 10:24 IST
Two children killed, Chinese national injured in blast targeting convoy in Pakistan's Punjab
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two children were among at least five people who were killed as a suicide bomber blew himself up targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals on the Gwadar expressway in Pakistan's Punjab Province, local media reported. At least 30 people, including a Chinese national, was also injured in the incident that took place on Friday evening according to media reports.

Geo TV citing the interior ministry reported that a convoy comprising four vehicles carrying Chinese nationals "with integral security details of Pakistan army and police contingent" was targeted on East Bay Expressway in Gwadar. The targeting took place along the coastal road near a fishermen's colony, the ministry said in a statement, reported Geo TV.

As per Dawn, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Majeed Brigade, claimed responsibility for the attack. Dawn citing sources reported that the Chinese nationals, who were working on the under-construction East-Bay Expressway, were returning to their camp when the vehicle was hit by the blast.

"One Chinese national suffered minor injuries," the publication quoting police official said who added the incident occurred at around 7 pm near Baloch Ward. "Two boys were killed and four other people, including two children and a Chinese national, were injured," Liaquat Ali Shahwani, a spokesman for the Balochistan government, said, reported Dawn.

The blast occurred near the jail road area of Bahawalnagar district while many women and children are also among the people injured, Xinhua reported. Rescue teams, police, and security forces had reached the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital. Last month, 13 people were killed in a bus blast at the Dasu Hydropower Project, including nine Chinese nationals. The Chinese firm is still reluctant to resume work at the site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

