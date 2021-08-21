Left Menu

Germany airlifts another 172 evacuees from Kabul to Tashkent

The Airbus A400M military transport aircraft of the German Air Force delivered another 172 evacuees from the Afghan capital to Uzbekistan, an employee of the Tashkent International Airport told Sputnik on Saturday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan] August 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The Airbus A400M military transport aircraft of the German Air Force delivered another 172 evacuees from the Afghan capital to Uzbekistan, an employee of the Tashkent International Airport told Sputnik on Saturday. "Last night, an Airbus A-400M of the German Air Force delivered another group of evacuees from Kabul, with 172 passengers on board," an airport official said, adding that they would then fly to Frankfurt.

After the security situation in Afghanistan worsened, Uzbekistan served as an intermediate evacuation point for Afghan nationals seeking escape to foreign countries. On Thursday, the Uzbek transport ministry told Sputnik that Tashkent loaned its aircraft to Germany for evacuation at the request of the German embassy in Uzbekistan. Berlin continues to evacuate its citizens and Afghan nationals from the Central Asian country, with over 1,000 people already transported to Tashkent since the operation began.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, causing the Afghan government to collapse. The change of power has forced thousands of Afghans to depart from the country for fear of reprisals from the Taliban, adding to the hectic situation at Kabul airport. (ANI/Sputnik)

