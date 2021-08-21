Taliban co-founder Baradar arrives in Kabul to hold talks with Afghan political leaders
Taliban co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul on Saturday to initiate a formal discussion with Afghan political leaders on setting up a government, a senior leader of the group, which has taken control over Afghanistan said.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Taliban co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul on Saturday to initiate a formal discussion with Afghan political leaders on setting up a government, a senior leader of the group, which has taken control over Afghanistan said. The developments came soon after Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) leader Gulbadin Hekmatyar informed that formal talks between the group and Afghan leaders will begin once the Taliban leaders reach Kabul, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.
Hekmatyar also said that "recent meetings held between the two sides after Taliban's entry into Kabul were informal." The Taliban have been attempting to convince the world that they will sever ties with terror groups like al-Qaeda after they are back in power in Afghanistan after 20 years and needs the world's recognition and approbation, a media report said.
The Taliban's long history of association with terror groups and their family-based relations with terrorists of other groups have raised severe questions about the Taliban's commitment during the Doha agreement that they would not provide safe heavens to any terrorist in Afghanistan. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar
- al-Qaeda
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Doha
- Taliban
- Baradar
ALSO READ
Thousands rally across Afghanistan to protest Taliban offensive; chant 'Allahu Akbar'
Afghan former VP Dostum urges political leadership to unite as fighting with Taliban intensifies
UNSC under Indian presidency to meet Friday to address Afghan situation
94 Taliban, Al-Qaeda terrorists killed in operations by Afghan forces in Lashkar Gah
Head of Afghan govt's media wing assassinated, Taliban claims responsibility