Russia confirms 21,000 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours: Response center

Russia registered 21,000 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 20,992 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,726,523, the federal response center said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 21-08-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 13:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia] August 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 21,000 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 20,992 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,726,523, the federal response center said on Saturday. "Over the past day, 21,000 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,832 cases (7.6 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.31 per cent.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,852 daily infections, down from 1,925 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,665 new cases, down from 1,691, and the Moscow Region with 1,119 cases, up from 1,029. The response center reported 797 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 785 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 175,282.

In the same 24 hours, 20,647 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 20,351 the day before, bringing the total to 6,004,052. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

